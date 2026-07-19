Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഫുജൈറ ഇൻകാസ്...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 19 July 2026 8:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 July 2026 8:10 AM IST

    ഫുജൈറ ഇൻകാസ് ഉമ്മൻചാണ്ടി അനുസ്മരണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഫുജൈറ ഇൻകാസ് ഉമ്മൻചാണ്ടി അനുസ്മരണം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഫുജൈറയിൽ ഇൻകാസ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച ഉമ്മൻചാണ്ടി അനുസ്മരണ യോഗം

    ഫുജൈറ: ഫുജൈറ ഇൻകാസ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച ഉമ്മൻചാണ്ടി അനുസ്മരണ പരിപാടി ഇൻകാസ് യു.എ.ഇ കമ്മിറ്റി സീനിയർ ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി കെ.സി. അബൂബക്കർ ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു.

    ഇൻകാസ് ഫുജൈറ ആക്ടിങ് പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് ജി. പ്രകാശ് അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി ഗ്ലോബൽ കമ്മിറ്റിയംഗം ഷാജി കാസ്‌മി അനുസ്മരണ പ്രഭാഷണം നടത്തി. ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി പി.സി. ഹംസ സ്വാഗതം പറഞ്ഞു.

    സെൻട്രൽ കമ്മിറ്റി സെക്രട്ടറി ബിജോയ് ഇഞ്ചിപറമ്പിൽ, വർക്കിങ് പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് നാസർ പറമ്പിൽ, ട്രഷറർ ജിതേഷ് നമ്പ്റോൺ, സഞ്ജീവ്, അബ്‌ദുൽ സമദ്, മുരളീധരൻ, അനീഷ് ബിജു വർഗീസ്, ഷാജി പൂക്കോട്ട്, ഷിജിൽ, മണികണ്oൻ, അയ്യൂബ്, സഫാദ്, സീനി ജമാൽ, മോനി ചാക്കോ, ഫിലിപ്പ് എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsUAEgulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Fujairah INOC Oommen Chandy Commemoration
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X