Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഫ്ര​ണ്ട്​​സ്​ ഓ​ഫ്​...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Nov 2024 3:50 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Nov 2024 3:50 AM GMT

    ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്​​സ്​ ഓ​ഫ്​ വെ​ങ്ങ​ര ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    onam 2024
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്​​സ്​ ഓ​ഫ്​ വെ​ങ്ങ​ര ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ

    ദു​ബൈ: ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് ഓ​ഫ് വെ​ങ്ങ​ര ‘വെ​ങ്ങ​ര​യോ​ണം’ എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ ആ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ദു​ബൈ കാ​ലി​ക്ക​റ്റ് പാ​ര​ഗ​ൻ റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്‍റ്​ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഓ​ണോ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ബൈ​ജു അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    പി​ല, ക​മ​ലാ​ക്ഷ​ൻ, ശ​ശി വെ​ങ്ങ​ര, പ്ര​ദീ​പ​ൻ പ​ര​ത്തി, കെ. ​മോ​ഹ​ന​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. വെ​ങ്ങ​ര നി​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഉ​ത്സ​വ​മാ​യി മാ​റി​യ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​മാ​യി പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു. എം. ​വി​നീ​ഷ് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും സു​നി വെ​ങ്ങ​ര ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE NewsOnam 2024
    News Summary - Friends of Vengara Onam celebration
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick