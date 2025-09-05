Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    5 Sept 2025 12:22 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Sept 2025 12:22 PM IST

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന് പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ്​ സൗ​ജ​ന്യം

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന് പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ്​ സൗ​ജ​ന്യം
    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: ന​ബി​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി സെ​പ്​​റ്റം​ബ​ർ അ​ഞ്ച്​ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച എ​മി​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ പാ​ര്‍ക്കി​ങ് സൗ​ജ​ന്യം. ദ​ര്‍ബ് ടോ​ള്‍ ഗേ​റ്റ് ഫീ​സും ഈ​ടാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത​ല്ല.

    പൊ​തു അ​വ​ധി ദി​വ​സം മു​ഴു​വ​ന്‍ മ​വാ​ഖി​ഫ് പാ​ര്‍ക്കി​ങ് സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി മൊ​ബി​ലി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ര്‍ ആ​റ് മു​ത​ൽ പാ​ര്‍ക്കി​ങ്ങും ടോ​ള്‍ പി​രി​ക്ക​ലും പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Abu DhabiUAE Newstodayfree parking
    News Summary - Free parking today in Abu Dhabi
