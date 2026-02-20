Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    20 Feb 2026 7:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    20 Feb 2026 7:55 AM IST

    റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ൽ പ​ള്ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ സ​മീ​പം പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ്​ സൗ​ജ​ന്യം

    റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ൽ പ​ള്ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ സ​മീ​പം പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ്​ സൗ​ജ​ന്യം
    ദു​ബൈ: റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ൽ എ​മി​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ പ​ള്ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ സ​മീ​പം പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ്​ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. പൊ​തു പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ്​ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ ക​മ്പ​നി​യാ​യ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൻ ആ​ണ്​ ഇ​തു​സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ദു​ബൈ​യി​ലെ 59 പ​ള്ളി​ക​ളി​ലെ ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം 2,100 പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ്​ സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ്​ മു​ത​ലാ​ണ്​ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ്​ ഫീ​സ്​ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:gulfnewsUAEgulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Free parking near mosques during Ramadan
