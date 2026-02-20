Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 20 Feb 2026 7:55 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Feb 2026 7:55 AM IST
റമദാനിൽ പള്ളികൾക്ക് സമീപം പാർക്കിങ് സൗജന്യംtext_fields
News Summary - Free parking near mosques during Ramadan
ദുബൈ: റമദാൻ മാസത്തിൽ എമിറേറ്റിലെ പള്ളികൾക്ക് സമീപം പാർക്കിങ് സൗജന്യമായിരിക്കും. പൊതു പാർക്കിങ് നിയന്ത്രണ കമ്പനിയായ പാർക്കിൻ ആണ് ഇതുസംബന്ധിച്ച പ്രഖ്യാപനം നടത്തിയത്. ദുബൈയിലെ 59 പള്ളികളിലെ ഏകദേശം 2,100 പാർക്കിങ് സ്ഥലങ്ങളിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ ആഗസ്റ്റ് മുതലാണ് പാർക്കിങ് ഫീസ് ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയത്.
