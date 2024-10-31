Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    31 Oct 2024 5:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    31 Oct 2024 5:24 AM GMT

    സൗ​ജ​ന്യ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്

    അ​ജ്മാ​ന്‍: ഷാ​ർ​ജ ബ്ല​ഡ് ബാ​ങ്കും എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്സ് ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് സ​ർ​വി​സ​സും അ​ജ്‌​മാ​ൻ മെ​ട്രോ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ന്‍റ​റു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് സൗ​ജ​ന്യ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പും ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് ചെ​ക്ക​പ്പും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    കേ​ര​ള​പ്പി​റ​വി ദി​ന​മാ​യ ന​വം​ബ​ർ ഒ​ന്നി​ന്​ അ​ൽ അ​മീ​ർ സ്‌​കൂ​ൾ കാ​മ്പ​സി​ലാ​ണ്​ പ​രി​പാ​ടി. ദ​ന്ത പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന, കാ​ഴ്ച പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന, ര​ക്ത​സ​മ്മ​ർ​ദം, പ്ര​മേ​ഹം ടെ​സ്റ്റു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​യാ​ണ്​ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന്​ അ​ൽ അ​മീ​ർ പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ൽ ഡോ. ​എ​സ്.​ജെ. ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

