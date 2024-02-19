Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Feb 2024 3:32 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Feb 2024 3:32 AM GMT

    ഫ്രീക്സ്‌ സ്നേഹസംഗമം

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ പാ​ടൂ​ർ ഫ്രീ​ക്സ്‌ ക്ല​ബ് സ്നേ​ഹ​സം​ഗ​മം
    ദു​ബൈ: തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ പാ​ടൂ​ർ ഫ്രീ​ക്സ്‌ ക്ല​ബ് സ്നേ​ഹ​സം​ഗ​മം ദു​ബൈ ലൈ​ക്ക് പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. ക്ല​ബ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ തൈ​സീ​ർ പി. ​മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ക്ല​ബി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​വി​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ ഷാ​ജി ത​റ​യി​ൽ വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ബ​ച്ചു​വി​ന്‍റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി. ക്ല​ബ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷെ​ഫീ​ൽ ഓ​ട്ടി ന​ന്ദി രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. സ​ഫ്‌​വാ​ൻ, ന​വാ​സ് അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഹ​മീ​ദ്, ആ​രി​ഫ് ബ​ക്ക​ർ, ഷി​ഹാ​സ് ആ​ർ. മ​ര​ക്കാ​ർ, ശം​സു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ, സ​ജി​ൽ, ആ​ദി​ൽ ഹാ​സി​ൽ മൂ​സ, ബി​ലു, ഷെ​ജീ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

