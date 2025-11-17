Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഫാ. ​അ​ജു...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Nov 2025 10:14 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Nov 2025 10:14 AM IST

    ഫാ. ​അ​ജു എ​ബ്ര​ഹാ​മി​നെ അ​നു​മോ​ദി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഫാ. ​അ​ജു എ​ബ്ര​ഹാ​മി​നെ അ​നു​മോ​ദി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഫാ. ​അ​ജു എ​ബ്ര​ഹാ​മി​ന്​ മെ​മ​ന്‍റോ ന​ൽ​കി ആ​ദ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    ദു​ബൈ: പൗ​രോ​ഹി​ത്യ ര​ജ​ത ജൂ​ബി​ലി ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന സെ​ന്‍റ്​ തോ​മ​സ് ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ്​ ക​ത്തീ​ഡ്ര​ൽ വി​കാ​രിa ഫാ. ​അ​ജു എ​ബ്ര​ഹാ​മി​നെ അ​നു​മോ​ദി​ച്ചു. സ​ഹ വി​കാ​രി ഫാ. ​ചെ​റി​യാ​ൻ ജോ​സ​ഫി​ന്‍റെ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​യി​ൽ കൂ​ടി​യ യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ട​വ​ക ട്ര​സ്റ്റി പി.​എ. എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പോ​ൾ ജോ​ർ​ജ്, ജോ​യ​ന്‍റ്​ ട്ര​സ്റ്റി സി​ജി വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ്, ജോ​യ​ന്‍റ്​ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മ​നോ​ജ് തോ​മ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ്ര​സം​ഗി​ച്ചു. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ഫാ. ​അ​ജു എ​ബ്ര​ഹാ​മി​നെ പൊ​ന്നാ​ട​യും മെ​മ​ന്‍റോ​യും ന​ൽ​കി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു. ഫാ. ​അ​ജു ഏ​ബ്ര​ഹാം മ​റു​പ​ടി പ്ര​സം​ഗം ന​ട​ത്തി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:newsgulf
    News Summary - Fr. Aju Abraham was approved
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X