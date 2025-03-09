Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 9 March 2025 10:04 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 March 2025 10:04 AM IST

    യു.​എ.​ഇ മു​ൻ ദേ​ശീ​യ ഫു​ട്​​ബാ​ൾ താ​രം അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു

    യു.​എ.​ഇ മു​ൻ ദേ​ശീ​യ ഫു​ട്​​ബാ​ൾ താ​രം അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു
    അ​മ​ർ അ​ൽ ദൗ​ഖി

    ദു​ബൈ: യു.​എ.​ഇ​യു​ടെ മു​ൻ ദേ​ശീ​യ ഫു​ട്​​ബാ​ൾ താ​ര​വും അ​ൽ ഷ​ഹാ​ബ്​ ക്ല​ബ്​ അം​ഗ​വു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന അ​മ​ർ അ​ൽ ദൗ​ഖി അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു.

    എ​ക്സ്​ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടി​ലൂ​ടെ ആ​രാ​ധ​ക​രാ​ണ്​ ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ മ​ര​ണം സ്ഥി​രീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ താ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ളാ​യി​രു​ന്ന അ​ൽ ദൗ​ഖി 2006ലാ​ണ്​ ​അ​ൽ ഷ​ഹാ​ബ്​ ക്ല​ബി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക ഫു​ട്​​ബാ​ൾ രം​ഗ​ത്തു​നി​ന്നും​ വി​ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ശേ​ഷം ക​ളി​യെ​ഴു​ത്തി​ലും വി​ശ​ക​ല​ന​ത്തി​ലും സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ഖ​ലീ​ജ്​ ടൈം​സ്​ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ കോ​ള​മി​സ്റ്റാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:footballUAE NewsGulf News UaeUAE.gulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Former UAE national football star passes away
