    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Oct 2025 8:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Oct 2025 8:08 AM IST

    പൂർവ വിദ്യാർഥിനിയെ ആദരിച്ചു

    പൂർവ വിദ്യാർഥിനിയെ ആദരിച്ചു
    എം.​വി. പ​ങ്ക​ജാ​ക്ഷി അ​മ്മ​യെ എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ.​ഐ.​കെ ദു​ബൈ

    ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    Listen to this Article

    ദു​ബൈ: ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ കോ​ള​ജ്​ പൂ​ർ​വ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി എം.​വി പ​ങ്ക​ജാ​ക്ഷി അ​മ്മ​യെ എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ.​ഐ.​കെ ദു​ബൈ ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ക​ണ്ണൂ​രി​ന്‍റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു. 1962 ബാ​ച്ച്​ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​യാ​ണ്​ എം.​വി പ​ങ്ക​ജാ​ക്ഷി അ​മ്മ. എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ.​ഐ.​കെ ദു​ബൈ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്​ അ​സാ​ഹി​ദ്​ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഫ​യാ​സ്​ പ​ള്ളി​വ​ള​പ്പി​ൽ, കെ.​ജി. സു​രാ​ജ്​ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ഷ​ബീ​ർ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും പ്ര​തീ​ഷ്​ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:UAE NewsGulf Newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Former student honored
