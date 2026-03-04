മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 4 March 2026 10:27 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 4 March 2026 10:27 AM IST
മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Former expatriate dies in his homeland
ദുബൈ: ദുബൈയിൽ ഏറെ കാലം പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്നയാൾ നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കടവത്തൂർ പരേതരായ അമ്മദ്, മറിയം ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൻ പുത്തൻ പുരയിൽ കുഞ്ഞബ്ദുല്ല(62) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ദീർഘകാലം ദുബൈ റോയൽ ഹോട്ടൽ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: മൈമൂനത്ത്. മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ്, ഫർഹാന, റിസ്വാന. സഹോദരൻ: അബൂബക്കർ (ചൊക്ലി എ.ഇ.ഒ ഓഫീസ് ജീവനക്കാരൻ).
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story