Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightമുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 4 March 2026 10:27 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 March 2026 10:27 AM IST

    മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കുഞ്ഞബ്ദുല്ല

    ദുബൈ: ദുബൈയിൽ ഏറെ കാലം പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്നയാൾ നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കടവത്തൂർ പരേതരായ അമ്മദ്, മറിയം ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൻ പുത്തൻ പുരയിൽ കുഞ്ഞബ്ദുല്ല(62) ആണ്​ മരിച്ചത്​. ദീർഘകാലം ദുബൈ റോയൽ ഹോട്ടൽ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: മൈമൂനത്ത്. മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ്‌, ഫർഹാന, റിസ്‌വാന. സഹോദരൻ: അബൂബക്കർ (ചൊക്ലി എ.ഇ.ഒ ഓഫീസ് ജീവനക്കാരൻ).

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:DeathsKerala deathgulf employees
    News Summary - Former expatriate dies in his homeland
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X