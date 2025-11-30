Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Nov 2025 5:53 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Nov 2025 5:53 PM IST

    മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    ഇബ്രാഹിം ഹാജി

    Listen to this Article

    ദുബൈ: ഏറെകാലം യു.എ.ഇയിൽ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന തൊറയൻ പുലാക്കൽ ഇബ്രാഹിം ഹാജി (72) ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ദീർഘകാലം റാസൽഖൈമയിലെ സ്കൂളിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്നു. ആദ്യം കോഴിക്കോട്​ തിരുവമ്പാടിയിൽ ആയിരുന്നു താമസം. മലപ്പുറം പെരിന്തൽമണ്ണയിലെ വീട്ടിലാണ്​ മരണം സംഭവിച്ചത്​.

    ഭാര്യ: ഫാത്തിമ പാണ്ടിക്കാട്. മക്കൾ: ഇംത്യാസ് ഇബ്രാഹിം (യു.എ.ഇ), ഫയാസ് ഇബ്രാഹിം (ഖത്തർ), തെസ്‌നീം (യു.എ.ഇ), നിഷാദ് ഇബ്രാഹിം (ക്യാപ്റ്റൻ -എയർ ഇന്ത്യ കൊച്ചി). മരുമക്കൾ: ഫഹദ് (യു.എ.ഇ), വഹീദ, സാറ. മയ്യിത്ത് നമസ്‍കാരം നവംബർ 29ന്​ രാവിലെ 11.30ന്​ പെരിന്തൽമണ്ണ കുന്നപ്പള്ളി ജുമാ മസ്ജിദിൽ നടന്നു.

    Heart Attack malappuram native Former expatriate died in the native
    News Summary - Former expatriate dies in his homeland
