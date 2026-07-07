ലയബിലിറ്റി സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് നൽകാൻ വൈകിയതിന് വിദേശബാങ്കിന് 18 ലക്ഷം ദിർഹം പിഴ

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 7 July 2026 7:36 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 7 July 2026 7:36 AM IST
ലയബിലിറ്റി സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് നൽകാൻ വൈകിയതിന് വിദേശബാങ്കിന് 18 ലക്ഷം ദിർഹം പിഴtext_fields
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News Summary - Foreign bank fined for delay in issuing liability certificate
ദുബൈ: ഉപഭോക്താവിന് ലയബലിറ്റി സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് നൽകാൻ വൈകിയതിന് യു.എ.ഇയിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന വിദേശബാങ്കിന് കനത്തപിഴ. യു.എ.ഇ സെൻട്രൽബാങ്കാണ് വിദേശബാങ്കിന്റെ ബ്രാഞ്ചിന് 18 ലക്ഷം ദിർഹം പിഴയിട്ടത്. അപേക്ഷ ലഭിച്ച് ഒരാഴ്ചക്കകം ലയബിലിറ്റി സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് നൽകണമെന്നാണ് ചട്ടം. ഇത് പാലിക്കാതെ കാലതാമസം വരുത്തിയതിനാണ് നടപടി.
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