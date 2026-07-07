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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightലയബിലിറ്റി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 7 July 2026 7:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 July 2026 7:36 AM IST

    ലയബിലിറ്റി സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് നൽകാൻ വൈകിയതിന് വിദേശബാങ്കിന് 18 ലക്ഷം ദിർഹം പിഴ

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    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    ദുബൈ: ഉപഭോക്താവിന് ലയബലിറ്റി സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് നൽകാൻ വൈകിയതിന് യു.എ.ഇയിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന വിദേശബാങ്കിന് കനത്തപിഴ. യു.എ.ഇ സെൻട്രൽബാങ്കാണ് വിദേശബാങ്കിന്റെ ബ്രാഞ്ചിന് 18 ലക്ഷം ദിർഹം പിഴയിട്ടത്. അപേക്ഷ ലഭിച്ച് ഒരാഴ്ചക്കകം ലയബിലിറ്റി സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് നൽകണമെന്നാണ് ചട്ടം. ഇത് പാലിക്കാതെ കാലതാമസം വരുത്തിയതിനാണ് നടപടി.

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    TAGS:Gulf NewsfinedUAEForeign Bank
    News Summary - Foreign bank fined for delay in issuing liability certificate
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