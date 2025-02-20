Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഫുട്​ബാൾ ടൂർണമെന്‍റ്​:...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Feb 2025 11:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Feb 2025 11:36 AM IST

    ഫുട്​ബാൾ ടൂർണമെന്‍റ്​: പോസ്റ്റർ പ്രകാശനം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഫുട്​ബാൾ ടൂർണമെന്‍റ്​: പോസ്റ്റർ പ്രകാശനം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഫുട്​ബാൾ ധമാക്ക രണ്ടാമത്​ സീസൺ പോസ്റ്റർ പ്രകാശനം പാണക്കാട്​ മുനവറലി ശിഹാബ്​ തങ്ങൾ നിർവഹിക്കുന്നു

    ദുബൈ: ദുബൈ കെ.എം.സി.സി പയ്യന്നൂർ മുനിസിപ്പൽ കമ്മിറ്റി സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ഓൾ ഇന്ത്യ സെവൻസ് ഫുട്​ബാൾ ടൂർണമെന്‍റ്​ ‘ഫുട്​ബാൾ ധമാക്ക രണ്ടാമത്​ സീസൺ’ ഫെബ്രുവരി 23ന് വൈകുന്നേരം മൂന്നുമുതൽ അബുഹൈൽ അമാന സ്പോർട്സ് ബേ ഗ്രൗണ്ടിൽ നടക്കും. ടൂർണമെന്‍റിന്‍റെ പോസ്റ്റർ പ്രകാശനം യൂത്ത് ലീഗ് സംസ്ഥാന പ്രസിഡന്‍റ്​ പാണക്കാട് മുനവ്വറലി ശിഹാബ് തങ്ങൾ നിർവഹിച്ചു. ചടങ്ങിൽ മുനിസിപ്പൽ കെ.എം.സി.സി ഭാരവാഹികൾ പങ്കെടുത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Football TournamentUAE newsgulf newsgulf news UAEPoster Releasemadhyamam UAE
    News Summary - Football Tournament: Poster Release
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X