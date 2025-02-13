Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Feb 2025 9:43 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Feb 2025 9:43 AM IST

    ഫു​ട്​​ബാ​ൾ ധ​മാ​ക്ക ര​ണ്ടാം സീ​സ​ൺ 23ന്

    ​ദു​ബൈ: ദു​ബൈ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി പ​യ്യ​ന്നൂ​ർ മു​നി​സി​പ്പ​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഓ​ൾ ഇ​ന്ത്യ സെ​വ​ൻ​സ് ഫു​ട്​​ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ ‘ഫു​ട്​​ബാ​ൾ ധ​മാ​ക്ക’ ര​ണ്ടാം സീ​സ​ൺ ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 23ന് ​വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് മൂ​ന്നു മ​ണി മു​ത​ൽ അ​ബു​ഹൈ​ൽ അ​മാ​ന സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് ബേ ​ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ മാ​റ്റു​ര​ക്കും.

    TAGS:football tournamentUAE NewsDubai KMCC
    News Summary - football damakka season two
