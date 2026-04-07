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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഭക്ഷ്യ സുരക്ഷാ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 7 April 2026 10:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 April 2026 10:40 AM IST

    ഭക്ഷ്യ സുരക്ഷാ നിയമലംഘനം; സ്ഥാപനം അടച്ചുപൂട്ടി

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    ഭക്ഷ്യ സുരക്ഷാ നിയമലംഘനം; സ്ഥാപനം അടച്ചുപൂട്ടി
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    അബൂദബി: മുഹമ്മദ് ബിന്‍ സായിദ് സിറ്റി(ഈസ്റ്റ് 11)യിലെ മീൻ വില്പന സ്ഥാപനം അടച്ചുപൂട്ടിയതായി അബൂദബി കാര്‍ഷിക, ഭക്ഷ്യ സുരക്ഷാ അതോറിറ്റി(അഡാഫ്‌സ)അറിയിച്ചു. പരിശോധനയില്‍ ഗുരുതരമായ ഭക്ഷ്യസുരക്ഷാ നിയമലംഘനം കണ്ടെത്തിയതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്നാണ് നടപടി. സ്ഥാപനം നിരന്തരം നിയമലംഘനങ്ങള്‍ നടത്തിയതായും ഇതു പരിഹരിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികളൊന്നും സ്വീകരിച്ചില്ലെന്നും അഡാഫ്‌സ ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി.

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    TAGS:newsUAE NewsGulf NewsFood Safety Law
    News Summary - Food safety law violation; Establishment closed
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