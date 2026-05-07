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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightദുബൈ മറീനയിൽ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 7 May 2026 11:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 May 2026 11:55 AM IST

    ദുബൈ മറീനയിൽ കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ തീപിടിത്തം

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    നിർമാണം നടന്നുവരുന്ന കെട്ടിടത്തിനാണ്​ തീപ്പിടിച്ചത്​
    ദുബൈ മറീനയിൽ കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ തീപിടിത്തം
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    ദുബൈ: ദുബൈ മറീനയിൽ അൽ ഹെബ്​ത്തൂർ ഗ്രാൻഡിന്​ സമീപം നിർമാണം നടന്നുവരുന്ന കെട്ടിടത്തിന്​ തീപ്പിടിച്ചു. ബുധനാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 7.30 ഓടെ​ സംഭവത്തിൽ ആർക്കും പരിക്കേറ്റതായി റിപോർട്ട്​ ചെയ്​തിട്ടില്ല.

    സംഭവം റിപ്പോർട്ട്​ ചെയ്ത ഉടനെ അൽ മർസാ ഫയർ സ്​റ്റേഷനിൽ നിന്നുള്ള സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ്​ സംഘം സ്ഥലത്തെത്തുകയും രാവിലെ 8.51ഓടെ തീ നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. തീപ്പിടിത്തത്തിന്‍റെ കാരണം വ്യക്​തമല്ല.

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