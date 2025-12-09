Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    അബൂദബി അൽ റീമിൽ തീപ്പിടിത്തം

    അബൂദബി അൽ റീമിൽ തീപ്പിടിത്തം
    അബൂദബി തീപിടിത്തം

    അബൂദബി: അബൂദബി അൽ റീം ദ്വീപിലെ ബഹുനില കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ വൻ തീപിടിത്തം. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച ഉച്ചതിരിഞ്ഞാണ് സംഭവം. അബൂദബി പൊലീസും സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് അതോറിറ്റി സംഘങ്ങളും സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം നടത്തി. കിലോമീറ്ററുകൾ അകലെ നിന്ന് കാണുംവിധം കറുത്ത പുക ഉയർന്നു. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ അധികൃതർ പുറത്തു വിട്ടിട്ടില്ല. വിവരങ്ങൾ ഔദ്യോഗിക കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിൽ നിന്ന് മാത്രം സ്വീകരിക്കണമെന്ന് പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.


    TAGS:FireAbu DhabiUAE News
    News Summary - Fire breaks out in Al Reem, Abu Dhabi
