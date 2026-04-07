Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഷാർജയിൽ ഗോഡൗണിൽ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 7 April 2026 10:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 April 2026 10:46 AM IST

    ഷാർജയിൽ ഗോഡൗണിൽ തീപിടിത്തം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഷാർജയിൽ ഗോഡൗണിൽ തീപിടിത്തം
    cancel

    ഷാർജ: ഇൻഡസ്ട്രിയൽ ഏരിയ 10 ൽ സ്ഥിതിചെയ്യുന്ന വസ്ത്ര ഗോഡൗണിൽ തീപിടിത്തം. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ഉച്ച 12.51ഓടെയാണ്​ അഗ്​നിബാധയുണ്ടായത്​. സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് സംഘങ്ങൾ ഉടൻ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി തീ നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമാക്കുന്നത്​ ആരംഭിച്ചു. രാത്രിയോടെ തീയണച്ചതായും കൂളിങ്​ ആരംഭിച്ചതായും അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.വെല്‍ഡിങ് ജോലി സമയത്ത് തീപ്പൊരികള്‍ വീണതിനെ തുടർന്നാണ്​ തീ പടര്‍ന്നതെന്ന്​ പ്രാഥമിക അന്വേഷണത്തിൽ തെളിഞ്ഞതായി അധികൃതർ വെളിപ്പെടുത്തി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:newsGulf NewsFire breaks outLatest News
    News Summary - Fire breaks out in a godown in Sharjah
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X