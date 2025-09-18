Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Sept 2025 7:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Sept 2025 7:13 AM IST

    അബൂദബിയിൽ വെയർ ഹൗസിൽ തീപിടിത്തം

    അബൂദബിയിൽ വെയർ ഹൗസിൽ തീപിടിത്തം
    Listen to this Article

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: എ​മി​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ മു​സ്സ​ഫ ഇ​ന്‍ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ല്‍ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ വെ​യ​ര്‍ഹൗ​സി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി പൊ​ലീ​സും സി​വി​ല്‍ ഡി​ഫ​ന്‍സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യും ചേ​ര്‍ന്ന് തീ ​അ​ണ​ച്ചു. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത കാ​ര​ണം അ​റി​യാ​ന്‍ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ മാ​ത്ര​മേ ഇ​തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ആ​ശ്ര​യി​ക്കാ​വൂ എ​ന്ന് അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​ഭ്യ​ർ​ഥി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Abu DhabiUAE NewsGulf NewswarehouseFire breaks out
