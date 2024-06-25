Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Jun 2024 3:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Jun 2024 3:55 AM GMT

    ജ​ബ​ൽ അ​ലി​യി​ൽ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത്​ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    ജ​ബ​ൽ അ​ലി​യി​ൽ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത്​ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം
    ദു​ബൈ: എ​മി​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ജ​ബ​ൽ അ​ലി പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത്​ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം വ​ൻ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​പ്പെ​ട്ട താ​മ​സ, വാ​ണി​ജ്യ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​ത്തി​ലി​രു​ന്ന കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ്​ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. ക​റു​ത്ത പു​ക ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന്​ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത്​ മൂ​ടി​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​യ സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന്​ ദു​ബൈ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സി​നെ ഉ​ദ്ധ​രി​ച്ച്​ ‘ദ ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ’ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട്​ ചെ​യ്തു. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ കാ​ര​ണം വ്യ​ക്ത​മ​ല്ല.

    TAGS:ConstructionFireU.A.E News
