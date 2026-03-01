Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 1 March 2026 9:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 March 2026 9:08 AM IST

    ഡ്രോൺ അവശിഷ്ടം വീണ് ബുർജ് അൽ അറബിൽ തീപിടിത്തം

    അതിവേഗം അണച്ചു സംഭവത്തിൽ ആർക്കും പരിക്കില്ല
    ദുബൈ: പ്രശസ്തമായ ബുർജ് അൽ അറബ് ഹോട്ടലിന്റെ പുറംഭാഗത്ത് ഉണ്ടായ ചെറിയ തീപിടിത്തം നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമാക്കിയതായി സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് അറിയിച്ചു. സംഭവത്തിൽ ആരും പരിക്കേറ്റിട്ടില്ല.

    സംഭവത്തിന് കാരണമായത് തടഞ്ഞുവീഴ്ത്തിയ ഒരു ഡ്രോണിന്റെ അവശിഷ്ടങ്ങളാണെന്ന് ദുബൈ മീഡിയ ഓഫീസ് പുറത്തിറക്കിയ പ്രസ്താവന അറിയിച്ചു.

    തീപിടിത്തം ഉണ്ടായ ഉടൻ തന്നെ സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് സംഘങ്ങൾ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി അതിവേഗം തീ നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമാക്കിയതായും അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Drone attackIran US TensionsIran Israel Tensions
