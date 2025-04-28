Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 28 April 2025 6:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 April 2025 6:47 AM IST

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി അ​ല്‍ വ​ഹ്ദ മാ​ളി​ല്‍ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം; ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല

    abudhabi al wahda mall fire breaks out
    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി അ​ല്‍ വ​ഹ്ദ മാ​ളി​ല്‍ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം.

    വി​വ​ര​മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി പൊ​ലീ​സും അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി സി​വി​ല്‍ ഡി​ഫ​ന്‍സ് ഫോ​ഴ്സും സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ ​കെ​ടു​ത്തി. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ല്‍ ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മോ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളോ ഇ​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് സി​വി​ല്‍ ഡി​ഫ​ന്‍സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ഇ​ത്ത​രം സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍നി​ന്നു​ള്ള വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ മാ​ത്ര​മേ തേ​ടാ​വൂ എ​ന്ന് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ട് നി​ര്‍ദേ​ശി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

