Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഎം.​ടി​യെ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Dec 2024 7:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Dec 2024 7:28 AM IST

    എം.​ടി​യെ അ​നു​സ്മ​രി​ച്ച് എ​ഫ്.​ഡി.​സി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    M. T. Vasudevan Nair
    cancel
    camera_alt

    എ​ഫ്.​ഡി.​സി യു.​എ.​ഇ​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ​യി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്ന എം.​ടി. വാ​സു​ദേ​വ​ന്‍ നാ​യ​ര്‍ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ ച​ട​ങ്ങ്

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: ഫി​ലിം ഡെ​വ​ല​പ്മെ​ന്‍റ് കൗ​ണ്‍സി​ല്‍ യു.​എ.​ഇ​യു​ടെ (എ​ഫ്.​ഡി.​സി) ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ​യി​ല്‍ എം.​ടി. വാ​സു​ദേ​വ​ന്‍ നാ​യ​ര്‍ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ ച​ട​ങ്ങ് ന​ട​ന്നു.

    എ​ഫ്.​ഡി.​സി ചെ​യ​ര്‍മാ​ന്‍ നാ​സ​ര്‍ അ​ല്‍ഹ​മ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. അ​യൂ​ബ് കോ​യ​ക്ക​ന്‍, ആ​സാ​ദ്, സു​ദ​ര്‍ശ​ന​ന്‍, മി​നി ബി​ജു, മെ​ഹ്ജ​ബി​ന്‍, സ​ബ്ന ന​സീ​ര്‍, ബി​നോ​ജ്, സു​ധി സു​രേ​ന്ദ്ര​ന്‍, എ​ഫ്.​ഡി.​സി സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി കി​ഷോ​ര്‍കു​മാ​ര്‍ എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE NewsM. T. Vasudevan NairFDC
    News Summary - F.D.C Remembering MT
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X