Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    date_range 26 May 2025 8:00 AM IST
    date_range 26 May 2025 8:00 AM IST

    ഫാ. ​ജോ​ൺ​സ​ൺ പു​തു​പ്പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ പു​തി​യ വി​കാ​രി

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: സീ​റോ മ​ല​ങ്ക​ര കാ​ത്ത​ലി​ക്ക് ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി വി​കാ​രി ഫാ. ​മാ​ത്യൂ​സ് ആ​ലും​മൂ​ട്ടി​ൽ നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്കു​പോ​യ​തി​ന് പ​ക​രം എ​ത്തി​യ ഫാ. ​ജോ​ൺ​സ​ൺ പു​തു​പ്പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ പു​തി​യ വി​കാ​രി​യാ​യി സ്ഥാ​നം ഏ​റ്റെ​ടു​ത്തു. യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ​ശേ​ഷം ആ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി സെ​ന്റ് ജോ​സ​ഫ് ക​ത്തീ​ഡ്ര​ൽ ദേ​വാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ൽ കു​ർ​ബാ​ന അ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ക​ത്തീ​ഡ്ര​ൽ വി​കാ​രി ഫാ. ​ചി​റ്റോ ബൊ​ക്കെ ന​ൽ​കി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. കു​ർ​ബാ​ന​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം മാ​തൃ​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​വും ന​ട​ന്നു.

    News Summary - father johnson puthuparambil became the new pastor
