Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightയാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 24 July 2025 6:27 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 July 2025 6:27 AM IST

    യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    farewell
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പൂ​ത​പ്പാ​റ മ​ഹ​ൽ യു.​എ.​ഇ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ റാ​ഫി​ക്ക്​ ന​ൽ​കി​യ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ്

    ദു​ബൈ: 43 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ പ്ര​വാ​സ ജീ​വി​തം അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ച് നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്കു മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന പൂ​ത​പ്പാ​റ മ​ഹ​ൽ യു.​എ.​ഇ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ റാ​ഫി​ക്ക്​ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ കെ.​പി സു​ഹൈ​ൽ, കെ.​വി. ശി​ർ​ഷാ​ദ്, അ​ഫ്സ​ൽ, എം.​കെ.​പി. സു​നീ​ത്, ടി.​പി. ന​ഹാ​സ്, എം.​കെ.​പി. ശാ​ഹി​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE NewsGulf NewsFarewell
    News Summary - Farewell was given
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X