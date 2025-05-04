Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightയാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ്...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 4 May 2025 7:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 May 2025 7:50 AM IST

    യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ല്‍കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: സ്ഥ​ലം മാ​റി പോ​കു​ന്ന റാ​ക് സെ​ന്‍റ് തോ​മ​സ് മാ​ര്‍ത്തോ​മ ഇ​ട​വ​ക വി​കാ​രി​യാ​യ റ​വ. ഫാ. ​മ​ഞ്ജു​നാ​ഥ സു​ന്ദ​റി​ന് കേ​ര​ള കൗ​ണ്‍സി​ല്‍ ഓ​ഫ് ച​ര്‍ച്ച​സ് റാ​ക് സോ​ണ്‍(​കെ.​സി.​സി) യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ല്‍കി. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ല്‍ ഫാ​ദ​റി​ന് പ്ര​ശ​സ്തി ഫ​ല​കം സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ചു. അ​ജി സ്ക​റി​യ, ഷാ​ജി തോ​മ​സ്, സു​നി​ല്‍ ചാ​ക്കോ, മി​ഥു​ന്‍ മാ​ത്യു എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്‍കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:FarewellRasalkhaimaUAE.KCC
    News Summary - farewell given
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X