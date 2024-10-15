Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഫാ​ൻ​സി ന​മ്പ​ർ ലേ​ലം;...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Oct 2024 3:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Oct 2024 3:45 AM GMT

    ഫാ​ൻ​സി ന​മ്പ​ർ ലേ​ലം; ആ​ർ.​ടി.​എ നേ​ടി​യ​ത്​ 6.9 കോ​ടി ദി​ർ​ഹം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    auction
    cancel

    ദു​ബൈ: 116ാമ​ത്​ ഫാ​ൻ​സി ന​മ്പ​ർ പ്ലേ​റ്റു​ക​ളു​ടെ ലേ​ല​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ ദു​ബൈ റോ​ഡ്​ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (​ആ​ർ.​ടി.​എ) നേ​ടി​യ​ത്​ 6.9 കോ​ടി ദി​ർ​ഹം. എ.​എ17 ന​മ്പ​ർ പ്ലേ​റ്റ്​ വി​റ്റു​പോ​യ​ത്​ 80 ല​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ല​ധി​കം ദി​ർ​ഹ​മി​നാ​ണ്.

    വൈ1000 ​എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​ർ 45 ല​ക്ഷം ദി​ർ​ഹ​മി​നാ​ണ്​ വി​റ്റു​പോ​യ​ത്. വി96 ​ന​മ്പ​ർ 41 ല​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​നും എ.​എ333 ന​മ്പ​ർ 21 ല​ക്ഷം ദി​ർ​ഹ​മി​നും ലേ​ലം കൊ​ണ്ടു. ഇ​തു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ 90 ഫാ​ൻ​സി ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളാ​ണ്​ ആ​ർ.​ടി.​എ ലേ​ലം ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:RTAU.A.E NewsFancy Number Auction
    News Summary - Fancy Number Auction; RTA won 6.9 crore dirhams
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick