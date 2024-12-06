Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    6 Dec 2024 1:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    6 Dec 2024 1:28 AM GMT

    കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്സ് കാ​പ്പാ​ട് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രു​മി​ച്ചു കൂ​ടി​യ​വ​ർ

    ദു​ബൈ: എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്സ് കാ​പ്പാ​ട് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ‘ഹൃ​ദ്യം 2കെ24’ ​എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. അ​ൽ​ഐ​നി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ സം​ഗീ​ത സ​ന്ധ്യ, അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി. മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ജ​യി​ച്ച​വ​ർ​ക്ക്​ സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു. യു.​എ.​ഇ​യു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​യി നൂ​റോ​ളം പേ​ർ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    UAE News Emirates kappad Association
