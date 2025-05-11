Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    11 May 2025 9:24 AM IST
    11 May 2025 9:24 AM IST

    അ​മ​രി​യി​ൽ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം
    ദു​ബൈ റാ​ശി​ദി​യ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന അ​മ​രി​യി​ൽ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം

    ദു​ബൈ: വൈ​ര​ങ്കോ​ട് അ​മ​രി​യി​ൽ ക​സി​ൻ​സ് പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ദു​ബൈ റാ​ശി​ദി​യ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ അ​മ​രി​യി​ൽ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. കു​ത്തു​ബു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ മാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ, ഷം​സു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ വൈ​ര​ങ്കോ​ട്, സ​ലീം, ജാ​ഫ​ർ, ന​സീ​ബ ടീ​ച്ച​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. അ​ൽ ഐ​ൻ ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗം അ​സ്‌​ലം അ​മ​രി​യി​ൽ, അ​സ്ഹ​ർ, ഇ​ഖ്ബാ​ൽ, റ​ഫീ​ഖ്, സ​ലൂ​ബ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

