Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightകു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Dec 2024 1:53 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Dec 2024 1:53 AM GMT

    കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Family gathering
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പാ​ല​ച്ചി​റ വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രു​മി​ച്ചു​കൂ​ടി​യ​വ​ർ

    ദു​ബൈ: തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ വ​ർ​ക്ക​ല-​പാ​ല​ച്ചി​റ നി​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ പാ​ല​ച്ചി​റ വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ദു​ബൈ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ യു.​എ.​ഇ​യു​ടെ ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം ന​ട​ത്തി.​

    ഖി​സൈ​സി​ലെ അ​ൽ ത​വാ​ർ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ സ​ജാ​ദ് ഹ​ക്കീ​മി​ന്‍റെ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഫാ​മി ഷം​സു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട്‌ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ജ​സീം ജ​ലീ​ൽ ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ന്ന പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന​ക്ക് അ​ഫ്സ​ൽ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Family gatheringU.A.E News
    News Summary - Family gathering organized
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick