Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Feb 2025 11:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Feb 2025 11:07 AM IST

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി ക​ട​പ്പു​റം പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത്‌ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം ഇ​ന്ന്

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി : ക​ട​പ്പു​റം പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത്‌ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം​ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 12.30 മു​ത​ൽ ഏ​ഴു വ​രെ അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി കോ​ർ​ണീ​ഷ് ഫോ​ർ​മ​ൽ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    ‘അ​തൃ​പ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ൽ​പ​നേ​രം ക​ട​പ്പു​റം സൊ​റ പ​റ​യാം’ എ​ന്ന ശീ​ർ​ഷ​ക​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി സം​സ്ഥാ​ന, ജി​ല്ല, മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പു​റ​മെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ വ്യ​ക്തി​ത്വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ക്കും.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:UAE NewsFamily gatherings
