Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഫാമിലി കുക്കിങ്​ ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Oct 2025 8:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Oct 2025 8:13 AM IST

    ഫാമിലി കുക്കിങ്​ ചലഞ്ച് നാളെ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഫാമിലി കുക്കിങ്​ ചലഞ്ച് നാളെ
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    അബൂദബി: ഏഞ്ചൽസ് ഓഫ് പാരഡൈസ് രണ്ടാം വാർഷികം നവംബർ ഒന്നിന്​ അബൂദബിയിൽ നടക്കും. പരിപാടിയിൽ മാസ്റ്റർ ഷെഫ് ജൂനിയർ ഗ്രാൻഡ് ഫൈനലും ഫാമിലി കുക്കിങ്​ ചലഞ്ചും അരങ്ങേറും.

    ഏഴ് എമിറേറ്റുകളിൽനിന്നുള്ള മുപ്പത് ജൂനിയർ ഷെഫുമാർ പരിപാടിയിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കും. തത്സയ വിനോദ പരിപാടികളും പാചക വിദഗ്​ധരുടെ പ്രകടനങ്ങളും അരങ്ങേറുമെന്ന് ഗ്രൂപ് അഡ്മിൻ സഹദിയ, രഹ്‌ന ഫഹീം, ഷഹർബാൻ, കമറുന്നിസ എന്നിവർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Abu DhabiFamilygulfnewscooking
    News Summary - Family Cooking Challenge tomorrow
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X