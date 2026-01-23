Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഫൈ​സ​ൽ​സ് വി​ന്‍റ​ർ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Jan 2026 8:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Jan 2026 8:45 AM IST

    ഫൈ​സ​ൽ​സ് വി​ന്‍റ​ർ ഫെ​സ്റ്റ് 25ന്​

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഫൈ​സ​ൽ​സ് വി​ന്‍റ​ർ ഫെ​സ്റ്റ് 25ന്​
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ​ദു​ബൈ: യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലെ ഫൈ​സ​ൽ നാ​മ​ധാ​രി​ക​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ‘ഫൈ​സ​ൽ​സ്’​ന്‍റെ വി​ന്‍റ​ർ ഫെ​സ്റ്റ് സീ​സ​ൺ 6 വി​പു​ല​മാ​യ വി​നോ​ദ ക​ലാ കാ​യി​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളോ​ടെ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 10 മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ത്രി എ​ട്ടു​വ​രെ അ​ൽ​ഐ​നി​ലെ മ​ന്ന​ത്ത് റി​സോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലെ എ​ല്ലാ എ​മി​റേ​റ്റി​ലു​മു​ള്ള അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​വ​രു​ടെ കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ഒ​ത്തു​ചേ​രും.

    സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ലെ നാ​നാ​തു​റ​ക​ളി​ൽ വ്യ​ക്തി​മു​ദ്ര പ​തി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഫൈ​സ​ൽ നാ​മ​ധാ​രി​ക​ളും പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE Newswinter festgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Faisal's Winter Fest on the 25th
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X