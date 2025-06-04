Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightപ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Jun 2025 6:34 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Jun 2025 6:34 AM IST

    പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    expatriate dies
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ്ര​തീ​പ്

    ദു​ബൈ: ദു​ബൈ ഡി.​ഐ.​പി​യി​ലെ പ്രീ​മി​യ​ർ ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്ന പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് ശ്രീ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​പു​രം വ​ല​മ്പി​ളി​മം​ഗ​ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പ​രി​യ​ക്കാ​ട് വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ പ്ര​തീ​പ് നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. അ​സു​ഖ ബാ​ധി​ത​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കെ യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​​ലെ സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക സം​ഘ​ട​ന ഓ​ർ​മ​യു​ടെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ഓ​ർ​മ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ഭാ​ര്യ: പ്ര​ഭി​ത. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: വൈ​ഷ്ണ​വ, വൈ​ദേ​ഹി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Death NewsexpatriateUAE NewsGulf NewsExpatriate dies
    News Summary - expatriate died in his homeland
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X