Posted Ondate_range 4 Jun 2025 6:34 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 4 Jun 2025 6:34 AM IST
News Summary - expatriate died in his homeland
ദുബൈ: ദുബൈ ഡി.ഐ.പിയിലെ പ്രീമിയർ കമ്പനിയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്ന പാലക്കാട് ശ്രീകൃഷ്ണപുരം വലമ്പിളിമംഗലം സ്വദേശി പരിയക്കാട് വീട്ടിൽ പ്രതീപ് നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അസുഖ ബാധിതനായിരുന്നു. പ്രവാസിയായിരിക്കെ യു.എ.ഇയിലെ സാംസ്കാരിക സംഘടന ഓർമയുടെ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളിൽ സജീവമായിരുന്നു. നിര്യാണത്തിൽ ഓർമ അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. ഭാര്യ: പ്രഭിത. മക്കൾ: വൈഷ്ണവ, വൈദേഹി.
