Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Feb 2024 2:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Feb 2024 2:38 AM GMT

    ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കി​ടെ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    പി.​ടി. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഹ​നീ​ഫ
    പി.​ടി. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഹ​നീ​ഫ

    അ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ: ആ​ന​മ​ങ്ങാ​ട് പെ​രി​ന്ത​ൽ​മ​ണ്ണ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പി.​ടി. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഹ​നീ​ഫ നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. അ​വ​ധി​ക്കു നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ പോ​യ ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലി​രി​ക്കെ​യാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    അ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ മു​റൂ​ർ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ 40 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മൂ​ന്ന് പെ​ൺ മ​ക്ക​ളു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:UAE Newsobitnewsexpatriate die
    News Summary - expatriate died in country of during treatment
