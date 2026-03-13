Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 13 March 2026 10:24 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 March 2026 10:24 AM IST

    പ്രവാസി കൂട്ടായ്മ ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം

    പ്രവാസി കൂട്ടായ്മ ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം
    മലപ്പുറം ഹാജിയാർ പള്ളി - വലിയങ്ങാടി ദുബൈ മഹല്ല് പ്രവാസി കൂട്ടായ്മ നടത്തിയ ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം

    ദുബൈ: മലപ്പുറം ഹാജിയാർ പള്ളി - വലിയങ്ങാടി ദുബൈ മഹല്ല് പ്രവാസി കൂട്ടായ്മ ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം അൽ ഖവാനീജ് സ്കൂൾ ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. പി.ടി ഗഫൂർ, മസ്ബൂഹ് വലിയങ്ങാടി, മുസ്തഫ അന്നക്കാടൻ, മുസ്തഫ കമ്പർ, കെ.വി.എം ഫജീസ്, പി.പി അമാനുല്ല, ഷഫീഖ് വലിയങ്ങാടി എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:newsUAE Newsexpatriate communityIftar gathering
    News Summary - Expatriate community Iftar gathering
