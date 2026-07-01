എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിലെ താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

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Posted Ondate_range 1 July 2026 10:01 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 1 July 2026 10:01 PM IST
എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിലെ താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ച നിലയിൽtext_fields
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News Summary - Ernakulam native found dead at his residence in Abu Dhabi
അബൂദബി: എറണാകുളം പറവൂര് സ്വദേശിയെ അബൂദബിയിലെ റൂമിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. മുസഫ ഷാബിയ 12ലെ ബഖാലയില് ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്ന പറവൂര് കാച്ചപ്പറമ്പില് ദിലീപ് കുമാറിന്റെ മകന് വിബിന് കുമാര് (25) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ബുധനാഴ്ച താമസ സ്ഥലത്താണ് സംഭവം. ആശുപത്രിയില് എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരിച്ചിരുന്നു. രണ്ടു വര്ഷമായി അബൂദബിയില് എത്തിയിട്ട്. മൃതദേഹം ബനിയാസ് മോര്ച്ചറിയില് സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ ലഭ്യമായിട്ടില്ല. നടപടികള് പൂര്ത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കുമെന്ന് സുഹൃത്തുക്കള് അറിയിച്ചു. മാതാവ്: ബിന്ദു.
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