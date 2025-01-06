Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഎ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്സ്...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Jan 2025 9:20 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Jan 2025 9:20 AM IST

    എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്സ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി ന​ഴ്സ​സ് ഫാ​മി​ലി പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​രാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    New Year
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ‘എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്സ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി ന​ഴ്സ​സ് ഫാ​മി​ലി’ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച

    പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​രാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​ർ

    ദു​ബൈ: യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലെ മ​ല​യാ​ളി ന​ഴ്സു​മാ​രു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ‘എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്സ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി ന​ഴ്സ​സ് ഫാ​മി​ലി’ ന്യൂ​യ​ർ ബാ​ഷ് എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ആ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഹ​ത്ത റി​ലാ​ക്സ് ഫാ​മി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ആ​ഘോ​ഷം കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സി​യാ​ദ് കെ. ​ജ​മാ​ലു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്​​ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ജ​യ്നു ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ന​ഴ്സു​മാ​രു​ടെ​യും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും വി​നോ​ദ മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും ന​ട​ത്തി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE NewsNew Year EveEmirates Malayali Nurse
    News Summary - Emirates Malayali Nurses Family New Year's Eve
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X