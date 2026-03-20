ഇലവൻ സ്റ്റാർ പടന്ന ഇഫ്താർ കിറ്റ് വിതരണം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 20 March 2026 11:05 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 March 2026 11:05 AM IST
ഇലവൻ സ്റ്റാർ പടന്ന ഇഫ്താർ കിറ്റ് വിതരണംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Eleven Star Padanna Iftar Kit Distribution
ഷാർജ: ഇലവൻ സ്റ്റാർ പടന്ന യു.എ.ഇ ഷാർജ സജാ ലേബർ ക്യാമ്പിലെ തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് ഇഫ്താർ കിറ്റ് വിതരണം ചെയ്തു. ക്ലബ്ബ് അംഗങ്ങൾ ഇത്തവണ 800 കിറ്റുകൾ ആണ് നൽകിയത്. സെക്രട്ടറി പി.വി മൻസൂർ, ട്രഷറർ പി.വി ആഷിക്, എ.ബി മുഹമ്മദ്, എ.ബി അബ്ദുല്ല, കെ.പി അഹമ്മദലി, പി.വി ആകിബ്, എം.കെ ഇർഫാൻ തുടങ്ങിയവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story