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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഇലവൻ സ്റ്റാർ പടന്ന...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 20 March 2026 11:05 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 March 2026 11:05 AM IST

    ഇലവൻ സ്റ്റാർ പടന്ന ഇഫ്താർ കിറ്റ് വിതരണം

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    ഇലവൻ സ്റ്റാർ പടന്ന ഇഫ്താർ കിറ്റ് വിതരണം
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    ഇലവൻ സ്റ്റാർ പടന്ന യു.എ.ഇ ഷാർജ സജാ ലേബർ ക്യാമ്പിലെ തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് ഇഫ്താർ കിറ്റ് വിതരണം ​ചെയ്യുന്നു

    ഷാർജ: ഇലവൻ സ്റ്റാർ പടന്ന യു.എ.ഇ ഷാർജ സജാ ലേബർ ക്യാമ്പിലെ തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് ഇഫ്താർ കിറ്റ് വിതരണം ചെയ്തു. ക്ലബ്ബ് അംഗങ്ങൾ ഇത്തവണ 800 കിറ്റുകൾ ആണ് നൽകിയത്. സെക്രട്ടറി പി.വി മൻസൂർ, ട്രഷറർ പി.വി ആഷിക്, എ.ബി മുഹമ്മദ്, എ.ബി അബ്ദുല്ല, കെ.പി അഹമ്മദലി, പി.വി ആകിബ്, എം.കെ ഇർഫാൻ തുടങ്ങിയവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.

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    TAGS:UAE NewsIftar KitEleven Star
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