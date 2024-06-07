Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Jun 2024 4:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Jun 2024 4:42 AM GMT

    ഈ​ദു​ൽ അ​ദ്​​അ​: സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക്​ ശ​മ്പ​ളം നേ​ര​ത്തെ ന​ൽ​കും

    Eid Ul adha
    ശൈ​ഖ്​ ഹം​ദാ​നാ​ണ്​ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ച​ത്​

    ദു​ബൈ: ബ​ലി​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച്​ ദു​ബൈ​യി​ലെ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക്​ ശ​മ്പ​ളം നേ​ര​ത്തേ ന​ൽ​കാ​ൻ തീ​രു​മാ​നം. ജൂ​ൺ 13ന്​ ​മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കും ശ​മ്പ​ളം വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യാ​നാ​ണ്​ ദു​ബൈ ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി​യും എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ്​ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നു​മാ​യ ശൈ​ഖ്​ ഹം​ദാ​ൻ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ച​ത്​. ആ​ഘോ​ഷ സീ​സ​ണു​ക​ളി​ൽ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക്​ അ​വ​രു​ടെ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​റ​വേ​റ്റാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന്​ ഉ​റ​പ്പു​വ​രു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ്​ ന​ട​പ​ടി.

    Salary Eid-ul-Adha
    News Summary - Eid-ul-Adha: Government to give salaries to workers early
