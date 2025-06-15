Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    15 Jun 2025
    15 Jun 2025

    ഈ​ദ് മീ​റ്റും ചി​ത്ര​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​വും 28ന്​

    ഈ​ദ് മീ​റ്റും ചി​ത്ര​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​വും 28ന്​
    ​ഷാ​ർ​ജ: യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലെ സ​മൂ​ഹി​ക, സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക, ക​ലാ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യാ​യ ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ, ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ജൂ​ൺ 28 ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി ഏ​ഴ് മു​ത​ൽ 11 വ​രെ ഈ​ദ് മീ​റ്റും, ഫി​റോ​സ് എ​ട​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ടി​ന്‍റെ ചി​ത്ര​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​വും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ദ​ർ​ശ​ന ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യ സി.​പി ജ​ലീ​ൽ, പു​ന്ന​ക്ക​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി, സാ​ബു തോ​മ​സ്, ഷ​റ​ഫു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ വ​ലി​യ​ക​ത്ത് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും ഗാ​ന​മേ​ള​യും മ​റ്റു പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കും.

    News Summary - Eid meet and photo exhibition on the 28th
