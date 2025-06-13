Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഈ​ദ് മ​ൽ​ഹാ​ർ നാ​ളെ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Jun 2025 6:53 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jun 2025 6:53 AM IST

    ഈ​ദ് മ​ൽ​ഹാ​ർ നാ​ളെ അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഈ​ദ് മ​ൽ​ഹാ​ർ നാ​ളെ അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ
    cancel

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: ക​ലാ സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക രം​ഗ​ത്ത് സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​യ വേ​ൾ​ഡ് ഓ​ഫ് ഹാ​പ്പി​ന​സ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഈ​ദ് മ​ൽ​ഹാ​ർ സീ​സ​ൺ 3 ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 5.30 മു​ത​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക് സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി രാ​ത്രി​വ​രെ നീ​ണ്ടു​നി​ൽ​ക്കും. വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​കാ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​ശ​ൽ സ​ന്ധ്യ​യി​ൽ ഡോ. ​ഹു​സൈ​ൻ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി ആ​യി​രി​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf Newseid celebrationsEid Al AdhaIndian Islahi CenterEid Malhar
    News Summary - Eid Malhar tomorrow in Abu Dhabi
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X