    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Jun 2024 5:06 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Jun 2024 5:06 AM GMT

    ലേ​ബ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ച്​ ‘സ്​​കോ​ട്ട’

    Eid
    സ്കോ​ട്ട യു.​എ.​ഇ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ മു​ഹൈ​സി​ന ലേ​ബ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ബ​ലി​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ആ​ഘോ​ഷം

    ദു​ബൈ: ബ​ലി​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ദി​ന​ത്തി​ൽ സ്കോ​ട്ട യു.​എ.​ഇ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ ദു​ബൈ മു​ഹൈ​സി​ന ലേ​ബ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ‘മു​ഹ​ബ​ത്ത് കി ​ഈ​ദ്’ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ലെ നാ​നൂ​റോ​ളം പേ​ർ​ക്ക് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ​ക്കി​റ്റും വ​സ്ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളും കൈ​മാ​റി. നി​ര​വ​ധി​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് ന​റു​ക്കെ​ടു​പ്പി​ലൂ​ടെ വി​ല​യേ​റി​യ സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും വി​വി​ധ ത​രം മ​ധു​ര പ​ല​ഹാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു. സ്കോ​ട്ട അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Eid al-AdhaU.A.E News
    News Summary - Eid Celebrated in the labor camp
