    Posted On
    date_range 5 Jun 2025 5:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Jun 2025 5:59 AM IST

    ബ​ലി​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ: ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നു ദി​വ​സം പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ്​ സൗ​ജ​ന്യം

    ബ​ലി​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ: ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നു ദി​വ​സം പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ്​ സൗ​ജ​ന്യം
    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ബ​ലി​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ അ​വ​ധി​യോ​ട്​ അ​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച്​ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്​​ച വ​രെ മൂ​ന്ന്​ ദി​വ​സം ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ൽ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ്​ സൗ​ജ​ന്യം. ഈ ​ഇ​ള​വ്​ മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ്​ ഫീ ​ഈ​ടാ​ക്കു​ന്ന ബ്ലൂ ​പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ് സോ​ണു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബാ​ധ​ക​മ​ല്ല.

    വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ലാ​ണ്​ ബ​ലി പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ അ​വ​ധി ദി​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. നാ​ലു ദി​വ​സ​ത്തെ അ​വ​ധി​യാ​ണ്​ യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലെ പൊ​തു, സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ലെ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക്​ ബ​ലി പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ളി​നോ​ട്​ അ​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച്​ ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ​

    TAGS:free parkingEid al-AdhagulfSharjah
