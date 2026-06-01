എബോള: മൂന്നു രാജ്യങ്ങളിലേക്ക് യാത്ര ഒഴിവാക്കണം

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 1 Jun 2026 7:47 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 1 Jun 2026 7:47 AM IST
എബോള: മൂന്നു രാജ്യങ്ങളിലേക്ക് യാത്ര ഒഴിവാക്കണംtext_fields
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News Summary - Ebola: Avoid travel to three countries
അബൂദബി: എബോള വൈറസ് രോഗവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് നിലവിലുള്ള പൊതുജനാരോഗ്യ സാഹചര്യം കണക്കിലെടുത്ത്, അടിയന്തിര ആവശ്യങ്ങൾക്കല്ലാതെ റിപ്പബ്ലിക് ഓഫ് ഉഗാണ്ട, ഡെമോക്രാറ്റിക് റിപ്പബ്ലിക് ഓഫ് കോംഗോ, റിപ്പബ്ലിക് ഓഫ് സൗത്ത് സുഡാൻ എന്നീ രാജ്യങ്ങളിലേക്ക് യാത്ര ചെയ്യരുതെന്ന് യു.എ. ഇ വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം സ്വദേശികളോടും താമസക്കാരോടും നിർദേശിച്ചു..
നിലവിൽ ഈ രാജ്യങ്ങളിലുള്ള യു.എ.ഇ പൗരന്മാർ അതീവ ജാഗ്രത പാലിക്കുകയും ആരോഗ്യ-സുരക്ഷാ നിർദേശങ്ങൾ കർശനമായി പിന്തുടരുകയും വേണം.
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