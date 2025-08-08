Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    8 Aug 2025 4:28 PM IST
    8 Aug 2025 4:28 PM IST

    അബൂദബിയിൽ ഭൂചലനം

    അബൂദബിയിൽ ഭൂചലനം
    അബൂദബി: അബൂദബിയിൽ ഭൂചലനം. അൽ ദഫ്​റ മേഖലയിലെ അൽസിലയിലാണ്​ ഭൂകമ്പ മാപിനിയിൽ 3.5 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ നേരിയ ഭൂചലനം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടത്​.

    വ്യാഴാഴ്ച അർധരാത്രി രാത്രി 12.03 നാണ് ഭൂചലനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. പ്രദേശവാസികളിൽ പലർക്കും ഭൂചലനം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടെങ്കിലും ആളപായമോ, നാശ നഷ്ടമോ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ല.

    അബൂദബി-സൗദി അതിർത്തി പ്രദേശമാണ് അൽസില. ഭൂമിക്കടിയിൽ മൂന്നു കിലോമീറ്റർ ആഴത്തിലാണ് പ്രഭവകേന്ദ്രമെന്ന് ദേശീയ കാലാവസ്ഥാ നിരീക്ഷണകേന്ദ്രം അറിയിച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

