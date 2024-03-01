Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 1 March 2024 1:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 March 2024 1:57 AM GMT

    ഇ-സ്കൂട്ടറിന് ഇന്നു മുതൽ​​ മെട്രോയിലും ട്രാമിലും നിരോധനം

    e scooters in dubai
    ദു​ബൈ: മെ​ട്രോ​യി​ലും ട്രാ​മി​ലും ഇ-​സ്കൂ​ട്ട​റു​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്​ നി​രോ​ധ​നം ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ദു​ബൈ റോ​ഡ് ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (ആ​ർ.​ടി.​എ). വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ നി​രോ​ധ​നം പ്രാ​ബ​ല്യ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​രും. മ​റ്റ്​ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ സു​ര​ക്ഷ ക​ണ​ക്കി​ലെ​ടു​ത്താ​ണ്​ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​മെ​ന്ന്​ എ​ക്സ്​ പ്ലാ​റ്റ്​​ഫോ​മി​ലൂ​ടെ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:UAE NewsMetroE-Scootertram
