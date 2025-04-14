Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 14 April 2025 9:39 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 April 2025 9:39 AM IST

    സെ​ന്‍റ്​ തോ​മ​സ് ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ക​ത്തീ​ഡ്ര​ലി​ൽ ഓ​ശാ​ന ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ ന​ട​ത്തി

    സെ​ന്‍റ്​ തോ​മ​സ് ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ക​ത്തീ​ഡ്ര​ലി​ൽ ഓ​ശാ​ന ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ ന​ട​ത്തി
    ദു​ബൈ സെ​ന്‍റ്​ തോ​മ​സ് ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ക​ത്തീ​ഡ്ര​ലി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഓ​ശാ​ന ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ

    ദു​ബൈ: ദു​ബൈ സെ​ന്‍റ്​ തോ​മ​സ് ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ക​ത്തീ​ഡ്ര​ലി​ൽ ഓ​ശാ​ന ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ ന​ട​ന്നു.

    ഇ​ട​വ​ക വി​കാ​രി ഫാ. ​അ​ജു എ​ബ്ര​ഹാ​മി​ന്‍റെ മു​ഖ്യ കാ​ർ​മി​ക​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഓ​ശാ​ന ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ​യി​ൽ സ​ഹ വി​കാ​രി ഫാ. ​ജാ​ക്‌​സ​ൺ എം. ​ജോ​ൺ, ഫാ. ​എ​ബി കു​ര്യ​ൻ, ഫാ. ​ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ മാ​ത്യു, ഫാ. ​റോ​ജ​ൻ പി. ​ഗീ​വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സ​ഹ​കാ​ർ​മി​ക​രാ​യി. ട്ര​സ്റ്റി പി.​എ. എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പോ​ൾ ജോ​ർ​ജ്, ജോ​യ​ന്‍റ്​ ട്ര​സ്റ്റി സി​ജി വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ്, ജോ​യ​ന്‍റ്​ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മ​നോ​ജ് തോ​മ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:UAE NewsOshanaSt Thomas Orthodox Cathedral
    News Summary - Dubai St. Thomas Orthodox Cathedral oshana
