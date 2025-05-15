Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 15 May 2025 6:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 May 2025 6:46 AM IST

    ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ തി​ള​ങ്ങി ദു​ബൈ​യി​ലെ സ്കൂ​ൾ

    metropolitan indian international school participated in international digital fest
    അ​ഞ്ചാ​മ​ത് ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത അ​ജ്മാ​നി​ലെ മെ​ട്രോ​പൊ​ളി​റ്റ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്കൂ​ൾ ടീം

    ദു​ബൈ: സൈ​ബ​ർ സ്‌​ക്വ​യ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച അ​ഞ്ചാ​മ​ത് ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ മി​ക​ച്ച പ്ര​ക​ട​ന​വു​മാ​യി അ​ജ്മാ​നി​ലെ മെ​ട്രോ​പൊ​ളി​റ്റ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്കൂ​ൾ. ഷോ​ർ​ട്ട് ഫി​ലിം മേ​ക്കി​ങ്ങി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​ന​വും വി​ഷ്വ​ൽ കോ​ഡി​ങ്ങി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​ന​വും സ്കൂ​ൾ ടീം ​സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക പ്ര​തി​ഭ കാ​ഴ്ച വെ​ക്കു​ന്ന ലോ​ക​ത്തെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ ടെ​ക് എ​ക്സ്പോ​ക​ളി​ലൊ​ന്നാ​ണ് ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ ഫെ​സ്റ്റ്. യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി ഓ​ഫ് ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന അ​ഞ്ചാ​മ​ത് എ​ഡി​ഷ​നി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

