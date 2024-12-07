Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    7 Dec 2024 12:55 AM GMT
    ആ​ർ.​ടി.​എ, പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ മു​ട​ങ്ങും

    ആ​ർ.​ടി.​എ, പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ മു​ട​ങ്ങും
    ദു​ബൈ: ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി 11 മു​ത​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട്​ നാ​ലു മ​ണി​വ​രെ ദു​ബൈ റോ​ഡ്​ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ​യും (ആ​ർ.​ടി.​എ) ദു​ബൈ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്‍റെ​യും വെ​ബ്​​സൈ​റ്റ്, ആ​പ്ലി​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി മു​ട​ങ്ങു​മെ​ന്ന്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​പ്​​ഡേ​ഷ​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ്​ ന​ട​പ​ടി​യെ​ന്ന്​ ദു​ബൈ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി 11 മ​ണി മു​ത​ൽ ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ സൈ​ല​ൻ​സി​ങ്​ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടു​മെ​ന്ന്​ ആ​ർ.​ടി.​എ​യും എ​ക്സ്​ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടി​ലൂ​ടെ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Dubai PoliceDubai Road Traffic AuthorityU.A.E News
